YEREVAN. – There are optimistic expectations in the economy, and we must be able to fulfill those expectations.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the above-said to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet session of the new government of Armenia.

When asked what economic “inheritance” they have received from the preceding government, Pashinyan responded as follows: “You know about the ‘inheritance’: a monopoly economy where the opportunities for economic activity were limited; and now, we will quickly expand those opportunities. Today, they already are de facto expanded; people should be convinced of it and respond accordingly—in the form of investments.”

But the new PM added that as long as monopolies are not surmounted, they cannot speak at all about a qualitative change in Armenia’s economy.