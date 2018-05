YEREVAN. – Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan is not going to meet with the third president of the country Serzh Sargsyan, Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Thursday.

According to him, he will meet Serzh Sargsyan only if he needs to obtain certain information over Karabakh conflict.

Asked whether such an agreement already exists, Armenian PM said: “No such plans. I’m talking only about the theoretical possibility.”