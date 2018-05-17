YEREVAN. – The national interests of Armenia are fully taken into account in the agreement signed between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran, PM Nikol Pashinyan assured.
Asked to comment on his previous concerns that Russia may put obstacles to Armenia-Iran cooperation, including gas supplies, Pashinyan said “EEU-Iran agreement is on the agenda, and naturally, Russia is one of the parties, but the matter is not about hindering, but on the contrary, on promoting the agreement to make it efficient”.