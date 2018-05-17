YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called to stop all civil disobedience actions as of 3 PM Thursday.

In a Facebook live video, Pashinyan said all roads have to be unblocked at 3PM, as the problems must have institutional solutions.

If the protesters have any complaints, they can form groups of 1-2 people to present their demands in a written form. He urged to submit letters to the Ministry of Territorial Administration or the government.

“Minister Papikyan is aware, and he will organize the process of accepting the letters,” he assured.