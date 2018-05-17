The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)-China trade and economic agreement was signed today.
Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan of Armenia on Thursday wrote about the abovementioned on his Facebook page.
The EAEU comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
“During the private talk with [China’s] main [respective] negotiator, minister Fu Tsing, we discussed matters related to bilateral economic relations, including the North-South road construction [in Armenia], the Armenia-European Union Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and the opportunities deriving from it,” the Armenian deputy PM also wrote. “We agreed to continue the discussions in Beijing, within the framework of the intergovernmental commission.”