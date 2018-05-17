The UK law firm that set up an offshore company for the daughters of Azerbaijan’s president has been referred to a disciplinary tribunal after being accused of multiple failings, including money laundering, The Guardian reported.
A secret offshore company was created by Leyla and Arzu Aliyeva to manage their multimillion assets in Britain. Exaltation Limited firm was based in the tax haven of the British Virgin Islands.
According to the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s statement, Khalid Sharif, one of the partners of Child & Child's, will be required to take part in the hearings this year and present his evidence in the case.