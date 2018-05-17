STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan approved on Thursday the Government's decision on releasing Karen Tovmasyan from the position of the head of the Martouni regional administration upon his own request in connection with assuming a new post.

President Sahakyan approved another decision of the Government according to which Mher Ohanyan was appointed head of the Martouni regional administration.

On the same day Bako Sahakyan visited the town of Martouni and introduced Mher Ohanyan to the regional administration's staff members wishing him efficient work.

The Head of the State expressed gratitude to Karen Tovmasyan for his activity.