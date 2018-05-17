Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan held a meeting with CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov on Wednesday.

Khachaturov informed Tonoyan about the upcoming meeting of the CSTO Defense Ministers’ Council on May 23 in Astana, Defense Ministry press service reported.

David Tonoyan, in his turn, highlighted the role of the organization in ensuring Armenia’s security and military development. Defense Minister assured that Armenia will continue to make constructive efforts for the development of the organization.

The sides discussed the international security and issues of mutual interest.