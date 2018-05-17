YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan wants to sidetrack the emphasis from the creation of confidence measures.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Shavarsh Kocharyan, on Thursday told the aforesaid to reporters at the National Assembly. He noted this commenting on Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov’s statement that they are ready for intensive negotiations.

“Does Azerbaijan want to shoot with one hand, negotiate with the other?” he asked. “It’s apparent that irrespective of electoral processes, Azerbaijan has something to do: to fulfill its obligations, which are the agreements reached in Vienna and St. Petersburg; to fulfill [its] international commitments.

“In the trilateral agreement of 1995, there is the provision of the creation of investigation mechanisms. That agreement is open-ended, and it is considered an international commitment of Azerbaijan. It’s not with words, it’s with action.”