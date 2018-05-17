YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian received today the Head of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung/Foundation (KAS) Regional Office Thomas Schrapel, the presidential press service reported.
Mr. Schrapel spoke about the activities of the Foundation in Armenia and, in particular, about various programs carried out by state structures through the assistance of the Foundation, projects aimed at the political education of the youth.
The parties discussed also opportunities of cooperation between the President’s Office and the Foundation and implementation of different programs.