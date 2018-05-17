YEREVAN.- Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Yuri Khachaturov, the government reported.

The CSTO chief congratulated Pashinyan on being elected PM of Armenia and wished him success in his future activities.

Yuri Khachaturov introduced PM Pashinyan on the process of preparation works of the upcoming sessions of the CSTO statutory bodies, the agenda issues and upcoming events.

The officials also touched upon a number of issues relating to increasing the cooperation efficiency within the CSTO.