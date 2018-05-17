Turkey is responsible for atrocities and sufferings in Cyprus, against Greeks, Kurds and Armenians, Israeli Prime Minister’s son Yair Netanyahu wrote on Facebook.
“Turkey, you’re responsible to unbelievable atrocities and suffer to Cyprus, the Greek people, the Kurds and a genocide of the Armenians. Also I would like to remind the Turks that they’re a people coming from Central Asia, illegally occupying little Asia and Constantinople that was Christian before their invasion. So shut up!” AP reported quoting Yair Netanyahu.