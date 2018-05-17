YEREVAN.- Armenia's Justice Minister Artak Zeynalyan received on Thursday the EU delegation was led by Dirk Schuebel, Head of Division for Eastern Partnership bilateral relations in the European External Action Service.
The EU representative congratulated Artak Zeynalian on his appointment as Minister of Justice and reaffirmed EU's readiness to support the new Armenian government.
According to him, the dialogue on human rights issues held yesterday and the 9th session of the Armenia-EU Subcommittee show that the EU does not support individuals or governments, but the Armenian people.
Minister Zeynalyan noted that the changes that took place in Armenia have raised the responsibility of officials to justify the expectations of the people, the new government. He also confirmed the commitment of the Armenian Government to international obligations, including the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).