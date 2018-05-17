YEREVAN.-Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited on Thursday the Central Military hospital, the official website of the PM reported.
The PM met with Shamkhal Petrosyan - a Defense Army serviceman seriously injured by Azerbaijani shooting on May 13.
The medical staff introduced the health situation and rehabilitation process of the patient to the PM. Pashinyan talked to the serviceman, wished him speedy recovery and thanked for his dedication.
The Head of the Executive visited also other rooms, wishing the servicemen health and speedy recovery. During the tour PM Pashinyan got acquainted with the equipment of the hospital and infrastructures.