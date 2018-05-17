YEREVAN.- The agreement on the free trade zone between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be implemented through the Armenia's Meghri Free Economic Zone (FEZ), Armenian economist, Tatul Manaseryan told Armenian News-NEWS.аm on Thursday.
He reminded that the idea of creating the free trade zone between Iran and the EAEA was initiated by the Armenian side, which was unanimously adopted by all member countries at the EAEU summit in St. Petersburg in late 2016.
"Meghri FEZ was created not only for bilateral cooperation between Armenia and Iran, but also for comprehensive cooperation between the EAEU and Iran, and in fact the issue concerns enhancing the effectiveness of cooperation between the five countries of the EAEA on the one hand and Iran on the other," the economist said.
He added that here it is necessary to take into account the 80-million strong Iranian market and the 180-million strong EAEU, and if Armenia takes the right steps, it can derive a proper economic benefit from this cooperation.