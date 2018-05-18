YEREVAN. – The government of new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of the Republic of Armenia (RA) has already started working. But from the appointed ministers, the culture and diaspora ministers’ appointments gave a lot more bewilderment than the others, reported Past (Fact) newspaper.
“According to the Past daily’s sources, in reality, these appointments in the temporary government are even more temporary, since Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan aims to submit to the National Assembly a legislative initiative on making changes in the government makeup. Accordingly, it will be proposed to shut the two said ministries and make them agencies adjunct to the government.
“Instead, in all likelihood, a ministry status will be given to the RA Police (it will be called the Ministry of Internal Affairs) and the National Security Service,” wrote Past.