YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia has opened a criminal case into the mass poisoning that occurred in the Armavir Province, informed Sona Truzyan, adviser to chairman of the Investigative Committee.

In her words, forensic medical and forensic food examinations will be conducted to determine the cause of this poisoning.

Around ninety employees of the Lands of Armenia company, which is engaged in viticulture nearby Arevadasht village in the Armavir Province, on Thursday were hospitalized due to food poisoning. This company belongs to prominent Argentinean Armenian businessman Eduardo Eurnekian.

One of the victims told Armenian News-NEWS.am that at lunchtime, all company employees—about 200 people—had eaten sandwiches with chicken and cheese. About 1.5 hours later, however, the majority of them fell ill approximately at the same time.

Twenty of them were discharged from the local hospital after receiving treatment, whereas thirty of them were transferred to the Metsamor town hospital.

Specialists have taken water and food samples from this company where these victims work, to determine the cause of their poisoning.