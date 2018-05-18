YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday introduced newly appointed Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan to the governing board of this council.
In Pashinyan’s words, the Security Council is an agency where the main directions of Armenia’s defense policy are determined, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the PM instructed to prepare a Security Council meeting.
“The security domain, the normal development of the armed forces is a priority for us,” he stressed, in particular. “And we have to do everything to ensure the normal development of the armed forces, to accurately assess existing challenges, and to have effective countermeasures to them.”