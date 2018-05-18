YEREVAN. – The Armenian government intends to create an anti-corruption body, endowed with the necessary powers and tools, the newly appointed Minister of Justice of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan told reporters on Friday.
“The body will carry out preventive, educational, and investigative functions. All possible measures will be taken to ensure its full independence,” Zeynalyan said.
According to him, the whole process will be based both on international experience and a theory adapted to local realities.
Asked how this structure will differ from the body proposed by the previous governments, Zeynalyan noted that this is still a concept.