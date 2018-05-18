YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, on Friday visited the State Revenue Committee (SRC) and introduced newly appointed SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan to the committee staff.

First, Pashinyan thanked outgoing SRC Chairman Vardan Harutyunyan for his work, and he wished Ananyan success in this new capacity, press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In the PM’s view, there are two main issues in this domain that need to be resolved in the near future.

“First, not to hamper the economy and businessmen,” Nikol Pashinyan said. “Second, to ensure the continued reduction of shadow economy.”

As per the new PM of Armenia, what the Armenian people have today was absent for many years.

“It’s the optimism toward, the confidence in the future [of Armenia],” Pashinyan stressed, in particular. “It’s the confidence that we will have a major economic development and will raise our country and state to a new qualitative level.”

He added, however, that the implementing of these tasks largely depends on the tax and customs authorities of Armenia.

The PM said he expects from the new SRC chief speedy and major results in this domain, and which need to be visible and tangible for the people of Armenia.

Also, Nikol Pashinyan yet again underscored the fight against corruption and noted that it needs to be uprooted in Armenia.

“New times shall bring new rules with them,” he added, in particular. “And I hope that we have the needed will, consistency, and skill to respond to those challenges.”