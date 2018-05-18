YEREVAN. – The Police of Armenia on Thursday solved the brutal murder of a man in capital city Yerevan, and whose body was found on Monday.

According to shamshyan.com, police detained a 20-year-old Yerevan resident on suspicion of committing this murder.

As per the source, the suspect is an army conscript, he was on leave on the day of the murder, which was in April.

On that day, he also had thrown a grenade on another Yerevan resident.

The suspect has been arrested.

He told the police that he had committed the murder on the day when he had thrown a grenade at his stepfather. He had killed his victim in the animal barn, and with several strikes with an axe. Police are searching for this murder weapon.

As reported earlier, a dead body was found Monday in an animal barn in Yerevan, and with multiple head injuries.

At around 9am, the police had received a call that there was the dead body of a man in the animal barn of a house in the capital city.

As per the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, the head of this body was unrecognizable due to multiple fragmentary injuries.

The police and investigators found out that this man was a 60-year-old resident of Yerevan.