William Lacy Swing, Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), has issued a message of congratulations to Nikol Pashinyan on his recent election as Prime Minister of Armenia.
In his message, Swing noted that the IOM is interested in continuing to deepen the excellent partnership with Armenia and to expand, together with the leadership of the State Migration Service of Armenia, the migration management reforms in the country.
Swing added that the IOM is committed to assist the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement which Armenia has signed with the European Union (EU), as well as the launch of talks on EU visa liberalization for Armenian citizens—including Diaspora Armenians, and aimed at Armenia’s socioeconomic development and assisting migrants who need support.
Also, the IOM chief noted that his organization considers it an honor to continue the current important cooperation, and directing the achievements in migration to the sustainable development of Armenia.