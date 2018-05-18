Famous European magazine Emerging Europe published an article about Yerevan, describing the tourist attractions of the Armenian capital, which marks the 2800th anniversary this year.
The article says that Yerevan is one of the most ancient cities in the world, as it was established in 782 BC by king Argishti I.
As to the most interesting topic for tourists, where to go and what to see in Yerevan, Emerging Europe suggests including museums and historical places in the program of the visit.
The article also mentions over 60 sport and cultural events to be held in the capital city this summer, and points out the Yerevan festivals.