The main problem of technical progress is the lack of privacy and violation of personal data security, Steve Wozniak told Business Insider.

“We used to be able to have conversations in secret with people. If I were to say something to you in private now, others wouldn't hear it — that isn't the case anymore. We lost our security a long time ago. We've lost our privacy and it's been abused. If I think I have a level of privacy that I don't, that's deceit. And that bothers me. I hit a limit. I can't take that. It's one step in a long series of steps that are all in the same direction,” he said.