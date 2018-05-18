Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei condemns latest developments in Gaza Strip-Israel border, Tasnim reported.

According to him, Washington and his allies are co-perpetrators in the “slaughter: of Palestinians.

The Supreme Leader criticized the silence of some Muslim states over the latest developments.

“It is the Muslim states that must counter that,” he noted.

As reported earlier, over 60 Palestinian were killed and more than 2,700 injured in protests on Israel-Gaza Strip border on Monday. Palestinians hold strikes in the Gaza Strip to protest the inauguration of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. Israel, in its turn, claims that it is "not a protest demonstration" but "organised terrorist activity" by Hamas.