YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.26/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.10 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 569.28 (down by AMD 1.23), that of one British pound totaled AMD 651.77 (down by AMD 0.81), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.76 (down by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 254.58, AMD 20,035.18 and AMD 13,828.08, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.