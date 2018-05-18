YEREVAN.- Presidential Office should be open for the public, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said on Friday.
The President had invited the kids to eat ice cream at his office.
"There are halls in the Presidential building which I plan to open for different social circles. The building will be provided to the public, "the President said, adding that the building should be noting but the symbol of the people's power.
He noted that he will have numerous meetings in the presidential office, he has a plan to organize exhibitions and literary programmes.