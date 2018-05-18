YEREVAN.- Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan received on Friday Richard Mills, U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia, the press service of the ministry reported.

During the meeting Tonoyan noted that Armenia will continue to develop relations with its allies, while expanding partnership cooperation.

The sides also touched upon the agenda of the Armenian-American cooperation in the field of defense, regional security and once again confirmed their readiness to develop cooperation.