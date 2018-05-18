Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished Sergei Skripal "good health" after his release from his hospital on Friday - adding that the former spy would be dead if he had been targeted with "a military-grade poison," Gazeta reported.

Mr Putin said: "God grant him good health, if a military-grade poison had been used, the man would have died on the spot.

"Thank God he recovered and that he left (hospital)."

As reported earlier, the former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found slumped on a bench in Salisbury on March 4. UK accused Russia of being responsible for an attack. Russia denied involvement in the poisoning.