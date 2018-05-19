Deputy Minister of Nature Protection, former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) member Khachik Hakobyan, does not intend to resign from office.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned that the deputy minister will terminate his RPA membership and continue to work in this capacity.

The fate of the posts of the RPA members holding political offices was discussed at the party council meeting last week, and the respective decision was left to the discretion of these officials.

As a result, some of them resigned from their posts opting for party activity.

Hakobyan, however, has not stood out in terms of active party activities. He was appointed Deputy Minister of Nature Protection by then PM Tigran Sargsyan, who now chairs the Board of Eurasian Economic Commission—the executive body of the Eurasian Economic Union which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Khachik Hakobyan has worked with newly appointed Minister of Nature Protection Erik Grigoryan in this domain, and they wish to continue their joint work.