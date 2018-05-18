The suspect accused of unleashing a hail of bullets inside one of his classes early Friday morning that left up to 10 people dead and another 10 injured has been identified, Fox News reported.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, was identified as the person in custody in connection to the shooting at Santa Fe High School, The Associated Press reported.

Explosive devices were found at the school, authorities said.

The suspected shooter was taken into police custody and a second suspect has been detained. The suspect in custody and the suspect detained for further questioning were both students.

Police officers responded to Santa Fe High School around 8 a.m. CDT following reports that a shooter opened fire inside.

The Santa Fe Police Department confirmed explosive devices were found at the campus of the high school and the "surrounding areas adjacent to the school." The school has been evacuated and the campus was cleared, the Santa Fe Police Department said.