Isreal's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accuses the United Nations Human Rights Council of supporting terrorism after the organization approved a probe into Israel’s handling of deadly clashes on the Gaza border, Times of Isreal reported.

“There is nothing new under the sun,” Netanyahu says in a statement.

“The organization that calls itself the Human Rights Council again provided it is a hypocritical and biased body whose purpose is to harm Israel and back terror, but mostly it proved it is irrelevant,” he adds.

Netanyahu says the vote’s outcome was determined in advance due to the council’s “automatic anti-Israel majority.”

“The State of Israel will continue to defend its citizens and soldiers,” he says.