Governor Greg Abbott of the US state of Texas informed that ten people were killed and ten others were injured in the shooting that occurred at Santa Fe High School, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

The governor added that explosive devices and Molotov cocktails were found in the home and car of the gunman.

Abbott noted that after the shooting, the shooter wanted to kill himself, but he could not.

Police informed that the gunman is arrested. According to media reports, he is 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

His motives for this shooting are yet unknown.