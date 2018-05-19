Artsakh, one of the most important pillars of the history in this period of our identity, is the most important.

The new Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, told the aforesaid to reporters, after his talk with President Bako Sahakyan of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic).

When asked what they had discussed, the Armenian FM responded as follows: “We spoke about the precepts, spoke about what Artsakh means to Armenia, [and] spoke about Artsakh’s security, Artsakh’s development.

“Also, we spoke about the fact that Artsakh refers to all Armenians because Artsakh, one of the most important pillars of the history in this period of our identity, is the most important; and in that sense, this is our united responsibility.”

In addition, Mnatsakanyan noted that Nagorno-Karabakh will remain among the priorities of their diplomatic front.

“It will be [as such] until the moment, until we will be sure—as I said—that Artsakh’s security, Artsakh’s development is going on its normal course.”