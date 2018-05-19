YEREVAN. – The murder of a 20-year-old man in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, has been solved.

As reported earlier, his corpse was found on Thursday morning, nearby a cemetery, in a ditch, tied with a metal wire, and burnt. Also, stab wounds were found on the neck of this body.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia launched a criminal case into this incident. And the criminal investigation found out that this corpse is that of a Yerevan resident who was born in 1998. The body was sent for identification.

Several circumstances behind this murder have been ascertained.

The suspect, also a Yerevan resident and who was born in 1980, has been arrested.

The investigation is still in progress.