At least eight people were killed and 45 were injured after several explosions in the stadium of Jalalabad, Afghanistan, RBC news agency of Russia reported citing Attahullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province.

In his words, three explosions occurred during a cricket match in the said stadium.

The organizer of this cricket tournament as well as the deputy mayor of Mihtarlam town also are among the dead.

TOLOnews reported that the Taliban have not claimed responsibility for these blasts.