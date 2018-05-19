STEPANAKERT. – The relatively stable situation along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces has remained unchanged, from May 13 to 19.

During this time, however, the adversary violated the ceasefire around 250 times by firing more than 2,000 shots toward the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) military positions, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD).

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani armed forces fired six grenades from an automatic grenade launcher, at the eastern sector of the Line of Contact.

But the Artsakh Defense Army vanguard units continue to confidently perform their combat duty, and they take actions in response if needed.