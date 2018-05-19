The coalition of Shia Muslim cleric Muqtada al-Sadr has won the parliamentary election in Iraq.

According to the final results of this voting, Al-Sadr’s alliance has received 54 seats in the 329-seat Iraqi legislature, reported Deutsche Welle (DW) TV and radio company of Germany.

They are followed by the pro-Iranian al-Fatih coalition, with 47 seats; and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s supporters, with 42 seats.

To note, however, it is not clear yet as to which political forces will form the new coalition government.

Al-Sadr cannot hold the post of PM because he formally did not run in the election.

Under the Iraqi constitution, the speaker of the country’s parliament has to be a Sunni Muslim, the PM—a Shia, and the president—a Kurd.