YEREVAN. – Although new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia resides in the government mansion for the past several days, he has not yet seen third President and ex-PM Serzh Sargsyan in the area.

At Saturday’s livestream, Pashinyan showed to the public the interior design and the surrounding area of this mansion.

Also, he showed from a distance the government mansion where Sargsyan currently lives. The PM noted, however, that he has never come across Sargsyan all this time. “[But] on that day, Ashot, my son, saw Serzh Sargsyan while passing by,” he added.

Separately, Pashinyan informed that he had seen two jackals nearby the government mansions.

“It was very interesting,” he joked. “The area is such that wild animals also feel themselves as good as senior officials.”