STEPANAKERT. – Chairman of the Republic of Artsakh National Assembly (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR NA), Ashot Ghulyan, on Saturday received newly appointed Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan of Armenia.

First, the Artsakh parliament speaker congratulated the Armenian FM on assuming office and underscored Mnatsakanyan’s first visit to the NKR as Armenia’s foreign minister, informed the Artsakh NA media and public relations department.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the opportunities provided by parliamentary diplomacy and the respective work being done in Artsakh, the Armenian diaspora’s part in the NKR’s representation at international organizations, resolution of the Karabakh conflict as well as in some other matters on the pan-Armenian agenda, Artsakh’s cooperation with various countries, and on several other matters.

Also, Ghulyan and Mnatsakanyan highlighted the need to be able to inform the international community about the Republic of Artsakh’s success in state-building.