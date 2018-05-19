STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Bako Sahakyan, on Saturday received new Minister of Culture Lilit Makunts of Armenia.

First, Sahakyan congratulated Makunts on being appointed to this accountable position and wished her productive work, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Subsequently, cultural cooperation between the two Armenian states were discussed at their talk.

Artsakh Republic Minister of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism Sergey Shahverdyan also attended this meeting.