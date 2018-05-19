YEREVAN. – There will be no instructions to the judiciary from Baghramyan 26, the prime minister’s office, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan said during Facebook Live broadcast.

“I am reported that the judiciary is in a paralyzed state because the judges and courts do not know what to do and how to act. Why is it so? Most likely they are used to act based on the instruction, and there are opinions that there is no sense to paralyze the judiciary and help them to find the way around. For me it is a red line. I cannot allow any representative of the authorities cross this line,” he said, adding that no official has right to give instructions to the judge on any case.