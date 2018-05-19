The head of EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski is convinced that the serious political crisis got a constitutional, legal and peaceful solution, which is a great achievement of the Armenian people and the political elite, Azatutyun reported.
The recent development showed that the Armenian youth has a great potential, and this potential should be used for the development of the country, Piotr Switalski said in Vanadzor.
The young people want to live in a country that is free from corruption, which has efficient management, and has free, unbiased and fair judiciary, where everyone has equal rights to do business, he added.
Switalski is confident that young people have expectations, but he urged them to be patient, as the changes cannot be made over a night. He assured that they will help make their hopes a reality.
Asked whether the recent developments will contribute to closer ties between Armenia and the European Union as well as lifting of visa requirements, Switalski said he is confident that the parties are on the right track, and the positive result will follow.
The ambassador said that his colleagues from EU visited Armenia last week to discuss lifting of visas, but the implementation of visa facilitation process was also on the agenda, and as soon as Armenia “ends the process”, this will lead to the start of lifting the visa requirements.