Ahead of 2016 US elections representatives of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates announced their interest in Donald Trump’s victory, New York Times reported.
According to the source, in August 2016, Donald Trump Jr. held in Trump Tower a meeting with George Nader, representing the interests of the Arab monarchies of the Gulf. Trump Jr. held meeting with Joel Zamel, an Israeli expert in social media manipulation, who offered an online manipulation program to help elect Trump. However, it is unknown wether the proposal was executed or not.
A lawyer for Trump Jr.Alan Futerfas, told the Times that the younger Trump “recalls” a meeting with Prince, Nader, and someone who “may be” Zamel. “They pitched Mr. Trump Jr. on a social media platform or marketing strategy. He was not interested and that was the end of it,” Futerfas said.