The European Union and Iran agreed to establish a joint working group to deal over oil trade, said EU Commissioner for Energy Miguel Arias Cañete in Tehran on Sunday, Vzglyad reported.
According to him, EU intends to back Iran in the oil business, while the created structure will help realize the fundamental element of the deal.
Earlier, the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini noted that the European Union and Iran had decided to intensify economic cooperation. The government of Iran, in its turn, has announced plans to replace the US dollar with the euro in official financial reporting.