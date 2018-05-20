Venezuela is choosing its next president on Sunday, BBC reported.
Incumbent President Nicolas Maduro’s rivals will be Javier Bertucci, a candidate from the Hope for Change party, Reinaldo Quijada from the ultra-left party Popular and Political Unity party, and also Henri Falcon from the Progressive Advance, a small opposition party.
Venezuelan people will also elect deputies of regional legislative assemblies.
The inauguration of the elected president will take place in January 2019. He will lead the country until 2025.