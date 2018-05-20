Bako Sahakyan attends "Renaissance of Talish" project opening ceremony (PHOTO)

One of ISIS leaders arrested in Yemen

Venezuela accuses US of sabotaging elections with sanctions

EU, Iran agree to develop oil trade

Milo Djukanovic takes office as Montenegro President

"Erdogan strengthens protection ahead of his visit to the Balkans"

Venezuela kicks off presidential elections

Shareholders offered to remove Musk as Tesla chair

Saudi Arabia and UAE offer Trump election help

Expert: Iran-Eurasian deal to increase Armenia-Iran trade turnover

US, China agree not to start trade wars

Trump discusses North Korean threats with South Korean leader

56 children adopted in Armenia last year

Garo Paylan: Turkish president has to stand trial

EU ambassador to Armenia says they will make young people's hopes a reality

Mother of 2 former Armenian PMs dies

Germany to spend 78 billion euros on migration policy

US accuses Maduro of links to drug trade

Rusatom Service: Armenian NPP got the best price for new equipment

Armenia PM: There will be no instructions to judges from PM's office

Indian PM congratulates Armenia's Nikol Pashinyan

Two killed in shooting in southwestern Germany

Russia responds to Azerbaijan's criticism over meeting with Karabakh reps.

Head of Armenian intelligence dismisses rumors about FBI visit to Armenia

Karabakh President receives new Armenia culture minister

Karabakh success in state-building needs to be made accessible to international community

Armenia President condoles with Cuba counterpart

Armenia parliament deputy speaker: We must unite against Turkish denialism

Shia Muslim coalition wins Iraq parliamentary election

Armenia PM: I haven’t come across but my son saw Serzh Sargsyan while passing by

At least 8 dead in explosions at Afghanistan stadium

New Armenia PM shows his government mansion

Armenia, Karabakh FMs discuss foreign policy agenda

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 250 times in passing week

Armenia official to terminate former ruling party membership, to continue to serve

Murder of young man in Yerevan is solved, suspect arrested

Pyongyang does not permit South Korea journalists’ attendance to dismantlement of nuclear test site

Armenia FM: Karabakh is the most important

Armenian MP of Turkey: Judging me will not force me to abandon fight for justice for genocide

Newspaper: Armenia state system has over 1,000 service cars

Militants fire shots at Damascus districts

Armenian shot to death in California

Lavrov: Russia hopes US withdrawal from JCPOA not llnked to plans to attack Iran

Authorities: 10 dead, 10 injured in Texas school shooting

Trump blames media for 'purposely' reporting his 'animals' comment incorrectly

One of Cuba acident survivors dies at the hospital

Netanyahu accuses ‘hypocritical’ UN rights council of backing terror

Texas high school gunman in custody identified

Passenger plane crashes in Cuba

25,144 Armenian citizens got Russian citizenship in 2017

Erdogan slams world for 'failure' in Jerusalem test

32 people injured after two buses collide in New York

State of Rhode Island passes a resolution on the 30th anniversary of Sumgait pogroms

Karabakh President holds meeting with Armenia's FM

Texas high school shooting leaves several injured

France 24 speaks about difficulties of Armenians in Jerusalem

Vladimir Putin wishes Sergei Skripal good health

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 18.05.2018

Armenian Defense Minister discuss bilateral defense cooperation with US ambassador

Nikol Pashinyan resceives ADB Director for Armenia

RPA: At the moment there is only one option for holding early elections

Armen Sarkissian: Presidential Office should be open for the public

Merkel: Europe wants Tehran to continue fulfilling Iranian deal

Putin, Merkel favor political settlement of Syrian conflict

Putin: Gas transit via Ukraine to continue after Nord Stream 2 launch

Merkel speaks Russian as she arrives in Sochi

Karabakh President receives delegation of Commission Regulating Public Services of Armenia

Dollar, euro decline continues in Armenia

Armenian Defense Minister, FM visit south-western border (PHOTO)

Wozniak on technical progress: We lost our security long time ago

US ambassador to Armenia PM: We see range of opportunities for dialogue, cooperation

Khamenei condemns latest developments on Gaza Strip-Israel border

Identity of burnt body found in Yerevan is determined

Fitch: Economic disruption in Armenia from the transition appears to be minimal

France’s ex-PM: US withdrawal from climate deal is “‘dangerous nonsense”

Emerging Europe magaizne publishes article about Yerevan

UN: 1.9 million Gaza Strip residents “caged in a toxic slum”

Justice Minister: New anti-corruption body to be created in Armenia

IOM ready to assist in launching talks on EU visa liberalization for Armenia citizens

Sergei Skripal discharged from hospital

Moscow does not rule out Russian, Georgian leaders meeting

Brutal Yerevan murder solved, suspect is army conscript

Washington wants to create global coalition against Iran

Karabakh’s Martakert, Lebanon’s Bourj Hammoud sign memorandum of cooperation

Armenia PM instructs new Revenue Committee chief not to hamper businesses, to reduce shadow economy (PHOTOS)

Exhibition of Artsakh carpets opens in Stepanakert

Armenian justice minister comments on protest actions

Criminal case launched into mass poisoning at Armenia company belonging to Eduardo Eurnekian

Armenia PM: Security, army development is priority (PHOTOS)

Protest staged outside Armenia General Prosecutor’s Office (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Newspaper: New Armenia PM to dissolve diaspora and culture ministries?

Daron Acemoğlu on phone call with new Armenia PM: There is hope, but it will be difficult

Hrant Dink murder case: Another state official released

Gina Haspel confirmed as CIA director

Macron will not take sides over trade with Iran

Putin, Assad discuss further moves towards political settlement in Syria

Palestinian FM suggests Arabs recall ambassadors in US

Deal on free trade zone between Iran and EAEU will be implemented through Meghri FEZ

Garo Paylan being investigated for ‘insulting Turkishness’ under Turkey’s Article 301

US threatens sanctions over Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline