Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan attended the solemn ceremony of launching the “Renaissance of Talish” project in the Talish village on Sunday, Artsakh President press service reported.
Bako Sahakyan noted the project would have a significant role in the restoration of Talish extending gratitude to the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund and philanthropist Andranik Baghdasaryan for assistance shown to the implementation of the project.
Artsakh President highlighted the participation of the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund in the development of Artsakh considering it as one of the active components of the strengthening of the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity.
Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Artsakh State Minister Arayik Harutyunyan , executive director of the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan, as well as other officials and representatives from Armenia and the Diaspora also attended the ceremony.