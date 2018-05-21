YEREVAN. – New Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has started the work toward making amendments to the Electoral Code of Armenia, and active respective discussions are underway with civil society representatives of the country.

“Informed Citizen” NGO Chairman Daniel Ioannisyan told about the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He added, however, that the main amendment that is not even debated on is the “rating”-based election system which, in their view, needs to be ruled out.

Discussions are planned with parliamentary forces too.

PM Pashinyan plans to make amendments to the Electoral Code, whereupon to conduct a snap parliamentary election.

But prior to being elected PM, Pashinyan had announced in the National Assembly that he was not going to make those amendments in the way he wants to, but rather he expected the reaching of an agreement between Armenia’s public and the political forces regarding this matter.