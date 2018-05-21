YEREVAN. – The “Come Home” motherland visiting program for Diaspora Armenian youth will not be stopped in 2018.
The new Minister of Diaspora of Armenia, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, stated the abovementioned at an informal conversation-talk on Sunday.
“But for later, I have given an instruction that rebranding should be done; there will be changes,” added the minister. “We must implement those programs in a completely new way.”
And reflecting on Diaspora Armenians’ integration in Armenia, Hayrapetyan said he particularly liked the respective Dutch track-record which, in his view, they can make use of in Armenia too.
“Of course, it will require great expenses,” the minister added. “But we can find money for that.”