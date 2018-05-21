YEREVAN. – The protest, which was held outside the Court of Cassation of Armenia building on May 18—and in defense of Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) former Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Samvel Babayan—was staged on Monday too.

Once again the demonstrators were holding banners with the picture Babayan and a demand for the resignation of Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan. They were chanting, “Freedom for political prisoners.”

One of Babayan’s supporters said the Court of Cassation does not accept proceedings on Babayan’s case and that this demonstration of theirs is also a demand for accepting the proceedings.

The court had found Samvel Babayan guilty of orchestrating smuggling of arms into Armenia and sentenced him to six years in prison.

According to the indictment, Babayan had prompted a group of people to illegally purchase, transport and store Igla missile system, and he had acquired unlawful property in exchange.